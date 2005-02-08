PECKVILLE – In churches throughout the Diocese of Scranton this spring, young girls wearing white dresses and young boys donning suits and ties have stepped forward for the first time to receive the Body and Blood of Christ in the Eucharist – a moment of joy and excitement for parish communities and families alike.

At Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville, that joy filled the church in a special way on Saturday, May 2, 2026, as 56 children received their First Holy Communion – one of the parish’s largest classes in recent memory.

“It is one of the happiest days of the year,” Father Andrew Kurovsky, pastor, said. “This milestone will probably go down as one of the more important days in their life – receiving Christ in the Eucharist. Hopefully, what they take away from here is the fact that not only have they received Him, but they’re called to be more Christ-like in the world because He is part of them and their lives.”

At the start of Mass, the children processed into the church as proud parents, grandparents, godparents, and friends all looked on – gathering to witness the special milestone.

For the children themselves, the excitement was written across their faces.

“It was really cool,” Brooke Bacchiocchi said with a smile. “It was the first time that I received Jesus and I love Him.”

Her sibling, Collin, admitted to feeling “happy, scared and nervous,” especially while helping bring up the gifts during Mass.

Reflecting on the importance of the day, Collin stated he is most happy that he’ll be able to receive Holy Communion regularly when attending Mass with his parents.

“Now I can go up with my mom and dad,” he explained.

Second-grader Chase McDermott described why Jesus is important to him simply and beautifully.

“Because He died on the cross for us so that we can have a good life and He took our sins away from us,” McDermott said.

Parish faith formation leaders and catechists worked with the students for months to help them understand the importance of the Eucharist – recognizing not simply “what” is being received, but “who.”

“They are developing what we hope to be a lifelong relationship with Jesus Christ,” Gayle Castellani, Pastoral Associate, explained. “Our teachers are phenomenal. We do lesson plans, we have hands-on activities, we do a retreat for them. We want them to be excited and prepared.”

Castellani, who has been involved in the parish for more than 25 years, said it was beautiful to see the church full of parents, grandparents and godparents – who really are critical to the faith formation process.

“We can’t thank the parents enough,” Castellani added. “Parents are the first educators in the faith. They then entrust their children to us here.”

Father Kurovsky echoed that sentiment, noting that the work of forming young Catholics begins long before children walk up to receive Holy Communion for the first time.

“Hopefully what we do here, the parents follow up on at home,” he said.