SCRANTON – Families whose lives have been touched by adoption gathered at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Mother’s Day to celebrate the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Adoption Mass, celebrating the gift of life, the love of mothers, and the joy of families formed through adoption.

The 10:00 a.m. Mass on May 10, 2026, was celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, who reflected in his homily on the selfless and sacrificial love that lies at the heart of motherhood and adoption alike.

Focusing on the Gospel of Saint John, Bishop Bambera reminded the faithful that Jesus promised His disciples they would never be abandoned.

“I will not leave you orphans,” Jesus says in the Gospel passage proclaimed during the liturgy. The Bishop said that promise of hope is lived out through the love people share with one another – especially within families.

“As Christians, we exist for a purpose: to proclaim the Good News of Jesus,” Bishop Bambera stated. “We exist to proclaim love, not war and division … We exist to nurture respect for all of creation … We exist to love, to forgive and to work for peace.”

On a day dedicated to honoring mothers, the Bishop reflected on the profound witness offered by birth mothers, adoptive mothers, foster mothers, grandmothers, and all mother figures.

“We honor mothers because our first encounter with love comes from our mother,” Bishop Bambera said. “That love is hardly a sentimental love – but rather, a sacred love – a selfless, sacrificial, forgiving love that mirrors the very love of Jesus Himself.”

The annual liturgy, coordinated in partnership with Saint Joseph’s Center, brought together adoptive families from throughout the Diocese of Scranton. The Mass featured joyful music from the Cathedral choir and the sound of young children filled the pews.

“Adoption is really a beautiful choice for a mother, or for parents, who acknowledge that they’re unable to provide the care that their child needs,” Sister Maryalice Jacquinot, I.H.M., President/CEO of Saint Joseph’s Center, said. “It really is an act of love and a great gift.

Sister Maryalice noted that Saint Joseph’s Center has participated in adoption ministry for more than a century and continues to witness the blessings that come through the process.

“Sometimes people think of adoption only in the negative connotation,” she added. “But we have to think of the sacrifice that is given out of love and the gift of life that enables that child to live and create a family and to be part of that family forever.”

Among those attending the Mass was Jennifer Daniels, a parishioner of Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top, who attended with her husband and son. Daniels explained that after being unable to have children, the couple turned to adoption through Saint Joseph’s Center.

“We always wanted to adopt a child,” Daniels said. “Everyone at Saint Joseph’s Center has become like family to us. It is not their job of what they do – it is their passion.”

Daniels added that returning each year to the Mother’s Day Mass is incredibly special.

“To come back and to celebrate what God has given us and see all the people who made it possible for us to have our family, is very meaningful,” she added.

Michelle Jones of Taylor, who participated in the offertory procession alongside her husband, Wesley, and daughter, Jailynn, described adoption as an immeasurable blessing for her family.

“It’s really hard to put it into words,” Jones said. “It is something that give us so much joy – being able to share our love and being able to give someone so much love that might not have had it otherwise.”

Jones said the Mass also serves as an important reminder that many families share similar experiences and journeys.

“Just to be able to have a network of other people that have also went through the adoption process or have given their children up for adoption, it really puts into perspective how many families are willing to go above and beyond for that,” she added.