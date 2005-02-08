SCRANTON – Food, faith, and fellowship came together on the weekend of May 2-3 as Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in South Scranton hosted its first-ever Cinco de Mayo Food Festival.

The weekend event drew a steady crowd who came to enjoy a wide variety of authentic Latin American dishes while supporting the parish community. From tacos and empanadas to chicharrónes and elotes, the festival highlighted the rich culinary traditions of the parish’s Hispanic members.

“We’re selling all different kinds of foods,” parishioner Emily Lopez said. “It’s fun too. We get to see people from our church and interact with them. It’s really fun.”

The festival was more than just a fundraiser – it was a celebration of culture and connection.

“It has been nice to see parish members taste some of the foods that they haven’t tasted yet,” parishioner Daisy Klem said. “As a Hispanic person myself, I’ve been trying new foods that I haven’t tried before from other countries, so it has been great.”

Klem noted the strong sense of unity throughout the weekend, with parishioners of all ages pitching in.

“Every single person in our community is working out there – the youth group, adults – everybody is just here and helping and enjoying ourselves and making new friends. It’s great,” she added.

Given the outstanding turnout, Father Jonathan Kuhar, pastor of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, said the food festival is likely to become an annual event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the people of our community to gather together in love and fellowship, and to have a nice fundraiser,” Father Kuhar said. “While it’s our first annual food festival for Cinco de Mayo, I expect it will become an annual tradition because it’s been a wonderful event.”

The festival also highlighted the diversity within the parish itself, with foods representing cultures from across Latin America, including Mexican, Ecuadorian, Colombian, and Dominican traditions.

“There is a real enthusiasm for the faith,” Father Kuhar added. “They bring a vibrancy and an enthusiasm that is really reinvigorating for our parish and for our diocese.”

For those volunteering, the weekend offered a meaningful way to share heritage while building new relationships.

“It’s important to combine our religion with our culture,” Lopez explained. “Just so that more generations know more about it and we get connected to our ancestry.”