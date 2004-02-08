HAZLETON – The faithful of the Diocese of Scranton are invited to come together this weekend for prayer, reflection and veneration of a relic of Saint Padre Pio.

This is a rare opportunity for the faithful to encounter sacred relics associated with Padre Pio, along with opportunities for Mass, spiritual talks, and personal devotion.

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Transfiguration Church

213 West Green Street

West Hazleton, PA 18202

– Veneration: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

– Mass: 4:00 PM

– Special Talk (5:00 PM): Padre Pio’s Love for the Blessed Mother

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Saint Gabriel’s Church

122 S. Wyoming Street

Hazleton, PA 18201

– Veneration: 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Mass Schedule:

– 7:00 AM (English)

– 8:30 AM (Spanish)

– 10:00 AM (English)

– 12:00 PM (Spanish)

– 2:00 PM Talk: The Blessed Virgin Mary

Presented by:

Joe Santoro

Director, Mission Outreach Program

National Center for Padre Pio (Barto, PA)

Veneration of Rare Relics Includes:

– The Veil of the Blessed Virgin Mary

– Padre Pio’s Glove

– Blood-stained sock, nightshirt, and bandage from his side wound

– Hair from Padre Pio’s beard

– Relic from Padre Pio’s stigmata

Devotional Opportunities:

– Bring personal items to be touched to the relics (especially for the sick or homebound)

– Create your own third-class relics

– Browse devotional items

– Participate in spiritual talks

All are welcome to attend this special time of faith, healing, and devotion.