Click Here to Read: Bishop Bambera’s Letter Announcing Saint Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation 04.13.26

SCRANTON – The Diocese of Scranton will take a significant step forward in fostering vocations this summer with the establishment of a new Propaedeutic House of Formation in the heart of downtown Scranton.

In a letter released April 13, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, announced that the Cathedral Convent building at 333 Wyoming Avenue will become the Saint Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation, welcoming its first seminarians in August 2026.

“This decision is a visible sign of hope and vitality,” Bishop Bambera wrote. “It demonstrates to our faithful that the Church of Scranton is alive, growing, and actively investing in its future.”

For decades, the Cathedral Convent served as a home to generations of religious sisters – particularly the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – whose lives of prayer and service left a lasting imprint on the Diocese. With the recent departure of the remaining sisters, the building now enters a new chapter of service to the Church.

“While this transition marks the end of a significant chapter, it also presents us with a providential opportunity,” the Bishop noted.

That opportunity comes at a time of renewed energy around vocations within the Diocese. According to Bishop Bambera, the number of men currently studying for the priesthood is the highest it has been in several years.

“Thanks to these efforts – and, above all, the grace of God – we anticipate having as many as eighteen men studying for the priesthood by this coming September,” he wrote, expressing gratitude to clergy and lay leaders who continue to encourage vocations.

The new house of formation reflects recent updates to the Church’s formation model, as outlined in the Program for Priestly Formation, which includes a distinct Propaedeutic Stage. This initial stage is designed to provide a strong spiritual and human foundation before formal theological studies begin.

“The Propaedeutic Stage… seeks to provide seminarians with the basic groundwork they need to engage in priestly formation,” Bishop Bambera explained, highlighting its emphasis on prayer, fraternity and a deepening relationship with Jesus Christ.

By establishing the program locally, seminarians will be able to begin their formation within the Diocese itself – something the Bishop believes will have a lasting impact.

“This initiative will allow our men to begin their formation journey in their home Diocese, rooted in the life of our local Church,” he said. “It will provide them with the space and structure necessary to grow in discipleship and prayer, while remaining closely connected to the people and parishes they may one day serve.”

The Saint Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation will have space to accommodate up to 13 seminarians for a typical one-year period, with coursework taking place at local colleges, including The University of Scranton, depending on individual needs.

The program will focus on all four dimensions of priestly formation, with particular attention to human and spiritual development.

In naming the house after Saint Pius X, the Diocese also honors the legacy of the former Saint Pius X Seminary in Dalton, which educated generations of priests from 1962 to 2004.

While modest renovations are planned to prepare the building for its new purpose, Bishop Bambera expressed confidence in the long-term value of the investment.

“I am confident that this effort represents a wise and forward-thinking commitment,” he reiterated.

Looking ahead, the Bishop expressed hope that the new house of formation will further strengthen the culture of vocations already taking root throughout the Diocese.

“When young men see formation happening in their own Diocese, it becomes more tangible, more accessible, and more real,” he said. “It is my desire that this announcement will also provide our parishes with a renewed opportunity to speak about vocations… with even more confidence and encouragement.”

As the Diocese prepares for this new chapter, Bishop Bambera is asking the faithful to remain engaged and prayerful.

“We will have much more to share and promote in the months ahead,” he wrote. “Your role in fostering vocations – through your witness, your invitation, and your accompaniment – will remain essential.”

Entrusting the initiative to God’s providence, the Bishop concluded with a message of hope grounded in faith.

“We move forward in faith – trusting that the Lord will continue to call generous men to serve His Church, and that through the efforts we are undertaking, those calls will be nurtured, strengthened, and brought to joyful fulfillment.”