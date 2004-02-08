WILLIAMSPORT (April 16, 2026) – As the current school year begins to wind down, administrators at Saint John Neumman Jr./Sr. High School are preparing for an exciting change for the 2026-2027 school year.

Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School, part of the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System, has made the decision to change the traditional 5-day school week to a 4-day school week.

In the new model, students in grades 6-12 will still meet and exceed the instructional requirements of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through instruction provided during extended school days Monday through Thursday.

Starting next year, classes will begin at 7:45 a.m. (earlier than the current 8:00 a.m.) and run through 3:00 p.m. (longer than the current dismissal time of 2:40 p.m.)

This change comes after several meetings and surveys with students, families, and faculty, who overwhelmingly supported the transition.

While students will be expected to attend school Monday through Thursday, students will still have the option to come to Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School on Fridays. Fridays will be retained for academic tutoring, as well as a variety of extension activities based on student interest.

On Fridays, students will also have the opportunity to explore college and/or career options, volunteer, take school field trips, and participate in their church.

One of the most significant reasons for making the transition to an innovative 4-day school week is that it will enhance students’ educational experiences.

Kristen Donohue, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Scranton, commends the outside-the-box thinking of administrators who wanted to address the needs of students and faculty at Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School, while still offering an academically excellent Catholic education that families have come to expect.

“Saint John Neumann Regional Academy’s principal, Alisia McNamee and her administrative team, have researched this model and the benefits it could have for our students and faculty. This creative model will provide for both the expected outstanding academic setting and additional unique learning opportunities for our students. It will be an educational opportunity that students will only be able to get at Saint John Neumann, and that is very exciting,” Donohue said.

McNamee says one of the closest schools to Williamsport that has a 4-day school week is Bishop McCort High School, located in Johnstown, PA (Cambria County).

“This has been an interest of mine for many years. Our students are so dedicated to their academic progress and making sure they can set themselves up for success after graduation from high school. I know this change will afford them the time to engage in educational experiences beyond the expected curriculum, as well as to focus on their own well-being,” McNamee added. “At Saint John Neumann, we focus on faith, academics, physical, emotional and mental health, and family. This new schedule will provide the dedicated time for these essential areas.”

Both Donohue and McNamee credit the commitment of Saint John Neumann students, faculty, and families who have all contributed to the decision to make this change.

“I feel truly blessed to have a wonderful partnership with our families at Saint John Neumann. We share a vision of success. With their support, wonderful things continue to happen,” McNamee shared. “Enrollment is now open and we encourage anyone interested in learning more, to call and schedule a visit.”

The community is invited to learn more about the benefits of a Catholic education by attending our Spring Open House at Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. Families are also welcome to take a tour any weekday by contacting the school directly at (570) 323-9953. Additional information on both academic and student life at Saint John Neumann High School is available at sjnra.org.