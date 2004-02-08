OBITUARY

REVEREND CARMEN JOSEPH PERRY, JR.

Reverend Carmen Joseph Perry, Jr., Chaplain, Mercy Center, Dallas, PA, died on the 18th day of April 2026, after having faithfully served the Diocese for forty-nine years.

Reverend Perry, son of the late Carmen Joseph Perry, Sr. and Rose (Salerno) Perry, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on February 19, 1952. He was a graduate St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Grade School and West Scranton Senior High School Class of 1969, Scranton, and attended the University of Scranton where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in theology. Father received his seminary education at Saint Pius X Seminary, Dalton, and St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Maryland. He was ordained to the priesthood by the late J. Carroll McCormick., former Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, in the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton on May 7, 1977.

Father Perry served as assistant pastor, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carbondale, Saint Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Scranton and St. Thomas Aquinas, Archbald.

Father received his first pastorate on July 9, 1990, at Saints Peter and Paul, Hazleton. In 1993, Father was next assigned Pastor of the linkage of St. Brigid, St. John the Baptist and St. Anthony churches, Throop. In 1994, Father was appointed Assistant Pastor, St. Luke, Stroudsburg and in 2015 was appointed Pastor. In 2021, Father Perry was appointed Chaplain at Mercy Center Dallas where he continued to serve until his death.

Father Perry also served the Diocese of Scranton as Religious Educator at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, Carbondale, Sacred Heart, High School, Carbondale and St. Thomas Aquinas School, Archbald.

Father is survived by his brother, Louis Perry, Dunmore, and sister, Mary Ellen Perry Cisek, Dunmore, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends, with special gratitude being extended to Sister Mary Frances at the Mercy Center in Dallas.

A visitation will take place at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2026, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a Vesper Service to be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. An additional period of visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 9-9:45 a.m.

A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Scranton at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, it is kindly asked that memorial contributions be made to the Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton. To offer a condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.