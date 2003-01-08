SCRANTON – Parishes throughout the Scranton Deanery will once again come together this Lent for their annual ‘Road to Resurrection’ series, a collaborative spiritual journey designed to help the faithful prepare their hearts for Easter.

The series will begin on Thursday, Feb. 19 at Saint Paul Parish in Green Ridge and conclude six weeks later on Thursday, March 26 at Divine Mercy Parish.

Rooted in the themes of conversion, sacrifice, and hope, the evenings invite parishioners to reflect more deeply on the journey from Calvary to the empty tomb – reminding us that every cross carried in faith leads toward the promise of new life.

All are welcome to attend any or all of the gatherings!