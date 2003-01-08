SCRANTON – During Lent, the Cathedral of Saint Peter offers several ways in which the faithful can deepen their relationship with Jesus and come to know Him in a more intimate way.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will make many of these opportunities available to the faithful through television broadcasts and livestream opportunities.

Every Sunday during Lent, the Cathedral will be hosting Adoration and Evening Prayer following the 5 p.m. Mass.

Evening Prayer is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, also known as the Divine Office. In the Liturgy of the Hours, the Church fulfills Jesus’ command to “pray always.”

Through this prayer, the people of God sanctify the day by continual praise of God and prayers of intercession for the needs of the world.

During Lent, CTV plans to broadcast both the Sunday 5 p.m. Mass live as well as the Sunday Evening Prayer that will begin directly thereafter (around 6:15 p.m.).

The first broadcast of the Sunday 5 p.m. Mass and Evening Prayer will take place on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

STATIONS OF THE CROSS

Every Friday during Lent, the faithful are invited to enter more deeply into the mystery of Christ’s saving love by praying the Stations of the Cross following the 12:10 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter.

Walking spiritually along the path to Calvary, we reflect on the moments of Jesus’ Passion – His condemnation, His falls, His encounter with His Blessed Mother, His crucifixion and death. In each station, we see not only the suffering of Christ, but the depth of God’s mercy poured out for the world.

The Stations remind us that the crosses we carry are united to His – and that no suffering is endured alone.

For those unable to attend in person, Catholic Television will broadcast the Stations of the Cross live each Friday, with rebroadcasts following the Daily Mass at 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., allowing the faithful to participate prayerfully from home.

Accompany our Lord to Calvary this Lent. Walk with Him, meditate upon His sacrifice, and discover in His Passion the hope and peace that lead to Easter joy.