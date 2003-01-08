SCRANTON – Each Lent, the Church marks a powerful moment of grace for those preparing to enter full communion through the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) as it celebrates the Rite of Election and the Call to Continuing Conversion on the First Sunday of Lent.

During the Rite of Election, catechumens – those who have not yet been baptized – publicly declare their desire to receive the Sacraments of Initiation at the Easter Vigil. Their names are inscribed in their parish ‘Book of the Elect,’ and the Bishop, on behalf of the Church, formally affirms that they are chosen to receive Baptism, Confirmation, and the Eucharist.

At the same celebration, candidates – those already baptized in another Christian tradition who now seek full communion with the Catholic Church – participate in the Call to Continuing Conversion. They express their intention to complete their initiation through Confirmation and the Eucharist.

This year’s celebration will be broadcast live on CTV: Catholic Television on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 2:30 p.m., offering parishioners throughout the Diocese of Scranton the opportunity to witness these inspiring testimonies of faith.

A livestream will also be available on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and across all social media platforms.

As we begin Lent, please pray for this year’s catechumens and candidates!