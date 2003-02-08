SCRANTON – Hundreds of faithful gathered at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on March 14 to begin one of the region’s most beloved traditions – Scranton’s annual Saint Patrick’s Parade – with prayer and thanksgiving.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist for the annual Parade Day Mass, which has long marked the official start of one of the largest Saint Patrick’s Day parades in the country.

In his homily, the Bishop reflected on the enduring example of Saint Patrick, who returned to Ireland after escaping slavery to preach the Gospel.

“God takes us as we are and uses us as instruments of peace in building his Kingdom,” Bishop Bambera said, noting that Patrick’s life reminds Christians of their call to forgiveness, reconciliation, and service to others.

The Mass drew members of Irish cultural organizations, civic leaders, and parade participants, including visitors from Scranton’s sister city of Ballina in County Mayo, Ireland.

“It’s so fitting that the parade starts with Mass,” said Jarlath Munnelly, Cathaoirleach of Ballina, who traveled to Scranton for the celebration. “Faith was such an important part of keeping (Irish) communities together.”

Local Irish groups also highlighted the religious roots of the celebration.

“It is a celebration of Saint Patrick – traditionally a Catholic holiday,” Tammy Jackson, President of the Society of Irish Women, said. “It almost has to start with the Catholic Church.”

“We are very proud to be Irish Catholic, and we love to come to Mass at the Cathedral on this day,” Anna McTavish of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians in Scranton, added.