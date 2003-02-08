SCRANTON – There is now only one week left to vote in the Diocese of Scranton’s popular pastor chef cooking competition, Rectory, Set, Cook!

Because of the generosity of people across northeastern Pennsylvania (and beyond), the friendly competition has already raised more than $125,000 from more than 1,400 donors.

This year, the fundraiser could potentially surpass $1 million in total funds raised since the initiative first launched in 2022.

Rectory, Set, Cook! invites priests from the eleven counties of the Diocese of Scranton to step into their kitchen as “pastor chefs,” creating cooking videos and encouraging supporters to vote for their favorite dish through online donations.

Half of all funds raised benefit hunger and homelessness initiatives of Catholic Social Services. The remaining half goes directly to the participating priest’s parish.

This year’s competition continues through 4 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

Visit dioceseofscranton.org to view all videos and vote for your favorite! You can vote for as many pastor chefs as you would like!