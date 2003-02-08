SCRANTON – More than 500 young people from across the Diocese of Scranton are being recognized this Lent for their commitment to faith and service as recipients of the 2026 Bishop’s Youth Award.

The honor, presented annually since 1996, recognizes eighth- and twelfth-grade students who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their Catholic faith through volunteer service in their parishes, schools, and communities.

This year’s recipients are being celebrated during three special Masses throughout March at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

“While today is exciting and it’s an honor to receive this award, it is a reminder to all of us that whether we’re going into high school or later years in life, we have to continue doing the service that we’ve done to receive this award,” Kevin Vincent Jr., a senior at Holy Cross High School and member of Saints Anthony & Rocco Parish in Dunmore, said.

Students from the Southern Pastoral Region were honored during the first Mass on March 1. The Cathedral celebration drew a standing-room-only crowd of families, friends, and parish leaders.

Among those recognized was Lilly Holtz, an eighth-grade student from Saint Jude Parish in Mountain Top.

“I’m so happy because I just get to help people in my community,” she said, noting her service as an altar server and her role as student body president at Saint Jude School.

Blake Pribula, an eighth-grade student from Corpus Christi Parish in West Pittston, said receiving the award carried special meaning because he had watched his brother receive the same honor.

“I always thought it was really interesting when he received it, and I’m really excited that I can do the same,” he said.

The second Mass, held March 15 for students from the Northern Pastoral Region, drew such a large crowd that overflow seating was needed in the Diocesan Pastoral Center.

For Jesus Hernandez, a senior at Scranton Prep and a member of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton, faith has served as a steady foundation in uncertain times.

“For me, faith has always been my biggest anchor. Christ has always been my biggest anchor,” Hernandez explained. “I think it’s pretty awesome to see how many young people are devoted to their parish and I hope it stays like this for many years to come.”

Meredith Duffy, a senior from Saint Gregory Parish in Clarks Green agreed, saying the Masses are a powerful reminder that young Catholics are not alone in their beliefs.

“I am a sacristan, I’m a catechist for the 8th grade Confirmation class, I volunteer at a lot of bible camps and children’s ministry activities, and it is just a blessing for me to be able to have that involvement in my parish,” Duffy explained. “It is great to be surrounded by fellow parishioners who have also been noticed for the great contributions they’ve made to their parishes.”

The final Bishop’s Youth Award Mass will take place Sunday, March 22, honoring students from the Eastern and Western Pastoral Regions of the Diocese.