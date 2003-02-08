SCRANTON – Hundreds of Catholics from across the Diocese of Scranton are gathering in churches throughout the region this Lent, filling pews for special evenings of prayer, reflection, and Eucharistic devotion as the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, leads Lenten Holy Hours in each of the Diocese’s 12 deaneries.

At Divine Mercy Parish in Scranton, the church was nearly filled as parishioners from multiple parishes came together to pray before the Blessed Sacrament. At Saint John Bosco Parish in Conyngham, more than 300 people attended the Holy Hour for the Hazleton Deanery.

For many participants, the experience has been both powerful and deeply personal.

“It made me feel connected,” said Angel Parra of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Scranton after attending the Holy Hour at Divine Mercy Parish. “As a young Catholic, I don’t have many friends around my age who are Catholic. Just being around that many people praying together was a really refreshing experience.”

The Holy Hours began Feb. 19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Wyalusing and eight more have taken place since that time. The final three Lenten Holy Hours will all take place within the next week.

Each evening includes Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, time for silent prayer and adoration, sacred music and a homily offered by Bishop Bambera. The theme for this year’s reflection is “Finding Peace in Challenging Times.”

For many who attend, the opportunity to spend quiet time in prayer before the Eucharist during Lent is a meaningful break from the noise and pace of everyday life.

“When you’re in the church right now, there’s nothing to bother you – no phones or television,” said Judy Korgeski of Saint Carlo Acutis Parish in Olyphant. “You can really feel Jesus around us. And especially because of all the people who are with us, you can tell they feel the same way.”

Others say the Lenten Holy Hours offer a powerful reminder of the Church community that stretches beyond their own individual parish.

“We love to pray as a community – just to be together with everybody else and experience these things together,” said Elizabeth Pass of Saint Thomas More Parish in Lake Ariel. “A lot of times we’re praying by ourselves.”

The Holy Hours also give many parishioners the opportunity to see and pray with their bishop in a personal way.

“The shepherd coming to the sheep is very key,” added Marian Menapace who also attended the Holy Hour at Saint Thomas More Parish. “We didn’t have to go to Scranton. To have the Bishop here was pretty awesome.”

Throughout his homily, Bishop Bambera reflects on the Gospel account of the Road to Emmaus, reminding the faithful that Christ walks with them even in the midst of life’s struggles and uncertainties.

He encourages Catholics to trust that God’s love remains constant, even during moments of difficulty.

“God’s love isn’t based on our righteousness or how perfectly we recite our prayers,” Bishop Bambera told those gathered at each Holy Hour. “It is pure gift.”

For many parishioners, hearing that message while kneeling in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament has been especially meaningful.

“When you are there, in the presence of Christ, it just pours through your heart and enlivens your faith,” said Annette Deitz of Divine Mercy Parish in Scranton.

As the Lenten season continues, Bishop Bambera hopes the remaining Holy Hours will help Catholics deepen their relationship with Christ and discover the peace that comes from encountering Him in prayer.

All Holy Hours begin at 7 p.m., and Catholics are welcome to attend any of the gatherings regardless of parish or deanery affiliation.