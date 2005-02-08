SCRANTON – In just a few months, the former Cathedral Convent building in downtown Scranton will welcome its first seminarians as the new Saint Pius X Seminary officially begins its mission of forming future priests for the Diocese of Scranton.

Located in the 300-block of Wyoming Avenue, directly across from the Diocesan Pastoral Center and steps away from the Cathedral of Saint Peter, the new seminary will house men beginning the “propaedeutic” stage of priestly formation – a preparatory year focused heavily on prayer, fraternity, human formation, and spiritual growth.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, recently announced several key appointments for the seminary. Father Alex J. Roche, S.T.L., will serve as Rector of Saint Pius X Seminary beginning June 1, 2026. On the same date, Father Mark J. DeCelles has been appointed to begin serving as Academic Dean; and Father Brian Van Fossen, V.F., has been appointed as Head Spiritual Director.

For Father Roche, the work underway is about much more than preparing a building for occupancy. It is about laying the groundwork for the future priests of the Diocese of Scranton.

“We’re starting something new. We’re beginning something,” Father Roche said. “Throughout the Diocese, I think there should be a lot of excitement for this new initiative that can benefit us in a lot of ways.”

While the first stage of priestly formation – the “propaedeutic” stage may sound unfamiliar – Father Roche said its purpose is simple.

“It is a time of preparation,” he explained. “It is seen as a time of formation in which a man learns to pray, he learns to live in community, he learns some of the basics of our faith by reading the Bible, the Catechism, the documents of the Second Vatican Council and great spiritual works.”

The Diocese of Scranton previously utilized seminaries outside the Diocese for this initial stage of formation. Establishing the program locally, however, creates new opportunities for seminarians to grow more deeply connected to the Church they may one day serve.

“It gives us an opportunity to get to know our seminarians a little better,” Father Roche said. “It gives them an opportunity to get to know the Diocese and its people and priests a little better – and can serve as a great foundation for the rest of their time in formation, and God willing, their time as a priest.”

The former convent building itself is ideally suited for that mission.

The first floor includes a dining area, kitchen, small library, and space for priests in residence. Upstairs are shared areas designed to foster fraternity among seminarians, along with a chapel where daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration and the Liturgy of the Hours will be celebrated. The building contains 13 rooms for seminarians.

“It is a nice space,” Father Roche noted. “It’s a space that we look forward to transforming and making our own. We’re all going to spend a lot of time there – a lot of time in prayer, a lot of time together.”

Right now, crews are repainting rooms, replacing carpeting, updating light fixtures, and making other improvements in preparation for the seminary’s opening in August.

Once operational, seminarians will begin each day together in prayer and Mass while learning the rhythms of community life and priestly formation. Seminarians will also take coursework at The University of Scranton, while also participating in retreats, service opportunities and other events that arise.

“There will be opportunities for them to go out and serve the poor,” Father Roche added. “We’ll have entire days really dedicated to prayer. We’ll also have opportunities for community and fun together.”

The year will also intentionally help seminarians navigate real-world challenges facing young adults today, including dependence on technology and social media.

“Part of what will happen during the propaedeutic is periods of media fasting – opportunities to really examine prayerfully how we use our cell phones and media,” Father Roche emphasized. “What we want to develop are healthy ways to use those things that aren’t getting in the way of spiritual development or ministry.”

The establishment of Saint Pius X Seminary comes at a moment of renewed momentum for vocations across the Diocese of Scranton, which could have 17 seminarians in formation by this fall – the highest number in several years.

“We’re watching incredible vocation work happening around the Diocese,” Father emphasized. “There is excitement now. We hope this really is a way to carry that excitement forward and make sure the momentum keeps going.”

For Father Roche, personally, the transition to full-time seminary leadership also comes with sacrifice. After serving four years as pastor of Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin, he acknowledges it is difficult stepping away from parish ministry.

“Leaving a parish is just as difficult as it is for parishioners saying goodbye to a priest,” he admitted.

Still, he believes the mission ahead is worth it.

“I think it’s a sign of growth and excitement for the whole Diocese,” he ended saying. “When young men see formation happening right here in their own Diocese, it becomes more tangible, more accessible and more real.”