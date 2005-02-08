LAFLIN – In a world filled with constant noise, stress and distraction, young adults from across the Diocese of Scranton are discovering something increasingly rare each month: silence, peace, and the living presence of Christ.

On Thursday, May 7, the Diocese of Scranton Vocations Office hosted its latest Young Adult XLT Eucharistic Adoration at Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Laflin. The evening included Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship music led by Joel Kankiewicz, the Sacrament of Reconciliation and fellowship afterward.

The monthly gatherings are centered on praying for vocations to the priesthood and religious life, while also encouraging the faithful to reflect on God’s call in their own lives.

“The primary mission is to bring primarily young adults to Eucharistic Adoration to pray about what the Lord might be calling them to do with their lives,” Kyra Krzywicki, Vocations Program Coordinator, explained. “But we have people of all ages and parishes coming to pray.”

The Diocese of Scranton is currently experiencing renewed hope for vocations. By this fall, the Diocese could have as many as 17 seminarians in formation – the highest number in well over a decade – while work continues toward the creation of Saint Pius X Seminary in Scranton.

“One of the recent findings that has been conducted through research has been that a lot of people entering seminary and religious life have come into it having a foundation from Eucharistic Adoration,” Krzywicki added. “Come and find a peaceful oasis where you can just rest in God and maybe find your vocation along the way.”

For many participants, Eucharistic Adoration offers an opportunity to step away from the pressures of daily life and spend quiet time with Christ.

“It is finals week. I go to King’s College and it’s very stressful,” Stephanie Kucharski of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea, said. “This has helped me to calm down, really take a deep breath and focus on God before the rest of my finals.”

Nicholas Maille said the evenings also remind young Catholics that they are not alone in living their faith.

“When we can come together – not just to pray – but to hang out and catch up and enjoy fellowship with one another, it’s just a really important reminder that when we’re out in the world, we’re not alone and we have other brothers and sisters to rely on,” he said.

Even if you have never participated in Eucharistic Adoration before, Krzywicki is hopeful you will consider attending future events.

“Even if you’ve never been to Adoration before and don’t know what to expect, the Lord will come to meet you there in that confusion or nervousness,” she emphasized.

Upcoming Adoration Opportunities

Sunday, May 24

Eucharistic Adoration following the

6 p.m. Mass at Saint Matthew Parish, East Stroudsburg

Wednesday, May 27

Eucharistic Adoration at 6:30 p.m. at Christ the King Parish, Archbald

Thursday, June 4

Young Adult XLT Eucharistic Adoration at 7 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin