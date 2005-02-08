SCRANTON – Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is inviting residents to experience the national “People of Hope Museum” when the traveling exhibit visits Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The free interactive museum experience will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in front of the Everhart Museum and will feature immersive exhibits, storytelling opportunities and reflections focused on poverty, compassion, and community service.

Presented by Catholic Charities USA, the museum recently began traveling the country in a 53-foot semi-tractor trailer, inviting visitors to step into the lives of others through learning about their stories.

Local organizers say the Scranton stop promises to be both meaningful and family-friendly – especially as schools across the region will just be beginning summer vacation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families, parishioners, students and our entire community to begin the summer with an experience that is both inspiring and eye-opening,” Joe Mahoney, CEO of Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, said. “The People of Hope Museum reminds us that every person has dignity, every story matters, and every one of us has the ability to make a difference in the life of a neighbor.”

Visitors to the museum will encounter video testimonies from people serving vulnerable populations in communities across the nation, hear stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed through acts of kindness, and participate in an interactive poverty simulation designed to foster empathy and understanding.

The traveling exhibit also includes an audio learning library featuring reflections and insights from nationally known voices discussing poverty, social isolation, and community engagement. Guests will additionally have the opportunity to record and share their own stories of hope and service as part of the museum’s ongoing national initiative.

“As Catholics, we are called not only to recognize Christ in those who are struggling, but also to respond with compassion and action,” Mahoney added. “This exhibit will help people see the very real challenges many families face every day while also highlighting the incredible hope that comes when communities come together in service.”

The People of Hope Museum is made possible through a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. as part of its National Storytelling Initiative on Christian Faith and Life. Organizers say the traveling exhibit seeks to inspire greater volunteerism, empathy, and involvement within local communities.

While the museum experience is intended for those ages 14 and older because some content addresses themes of poverty and past trauma, organizers emphasize that the June 10 event offers activities and attractions for visitors of all ages.

In addition to the free museum tour, attendees will also receive free admission to both the Everhart Museum and the Brooks Mine during event hours.

“We want this day to be something the entire community can enjoy,” Mahoney said. “Whether someone comes to experience the museum, explore the Everhart Museum, visit the Brooks Mine or simply spend time together at Nay Aug Park, we hope people leave feeling inspired and hopeful.”

Because the museum trailer will necessitate the closing of the main entrance to Nay Aug Park for the safety of visitors, people are encouraged to enter Nay Aug Park using the entrance near the Blackwatch Cafe and follow Nay Aug Road to the parking area adjacent to the event site.

The People of Hope Museum began its national tour earlier this year in New York City. It will arrive in Scranton after making a stop in the Diocese of Greensburg, which is located near Pittsburgh. In all, the traveling museum is expected to visit more than 150 communities nationwide over the next three years.