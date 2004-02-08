SCRANTON – Faithful of the Diocese of Scranton gathered at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Friday, April 3, 2026, to commemorate Good Friday of the Passion of the Lord, one of the most solemn liturgies of the Church year.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant, with Father Jeffrey Tudgay, Cathedral Pastor, delivering the homily.

The liturgy began in silence and included the proclamation of the Passion of Jesus Christ according to Saint John, along with the Solemn intercessions for the needs of the Church and the world.

The congregation also participated in the Veneration of the Holy Cross and received Holy Communion.

In his homily, Father Tudgay reflected on the relationship between love and freedom, emphasizing that “love has consequences” and must be freely chosen.

He noted that the Passion reveals “perfect love” and “perfect freedom” in the person of Christ, who endured betrayal, suffering, and death, yet responded with mercy and forgiveness.

“Every nuance of human behavior that can alienate us from one another is experienced by Jesus … and all of it is taken to the cross and all of it is forgiven,” Father Tudgay said.

He added that Christ’s final words, “It is finished,” changed the course of human history because they “illustrate the perfect use of freedom and the perfect choice that perfect love demands.”

Concluding his reflection, Father Tudgay invited the faithful to consider their own response to Christ’s sacrifice.

“Today, we realize that our relationship with Jesus Christ and His love for us, which redeems us and frees us from sin and death, has profound consequences for each one of us. It demands choices, it changes everything, and so, in freedom, how do we respond?” he ended his homily by asking.