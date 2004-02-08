SCRANTON – The Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper was celebrated April 2, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton, marking the beginning of the Sacred Triduum.

The liturgy recalled the institution of the Holy Eucharist, the priesthood, and Christ’s call to service, as proclaimed in the Gospel of Saint John: “I have given you a model to follow, so that as I have done for you, you should also do.”

During the Mass, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, washed the feet of 12 individuals, reflecting Jesus’ humble service to his disciples. The celebration also included the Liturgy of the Word, the Eucharistic Prayer and Communion, drawing the faithful into the mystery of Christ’s sacrifice and love.

In his homily, Father Gerald W. Shantillo, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, invited the faithful to reflect on the depth of Holy Week, acknowledging that “Holy Week can be overwhelming, as we drink in the most intense moments of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection.”

He encouraged prayers for those suffering in today’s world, especially in areas affected by war, adding, “Jesus, King of Peace, give us peace – especially in the Holy Land.”

Father Shantillo reflected on Christ’s agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, noting “there is much to agonize over in our lives – however, agony can be a blessing if we let it lead us to God and not to ourselves.”

He emphasized that, even before entering into his suffering, Jesus provided for his followers through the gift of the Eucharist and the example of service in the washing of feet.

“Remember when we kneel that we are in the very same posture that Jesus was in the garden his very night. Can we hand over to God what burdens us and trust in his providence?” Father Shantillo asked. “God doesn’t call us to solve all the problems of the immense world. He calls us to unite ourselves to him through the Eucharist and to serve our neighbors.”

The Mass concluded with the solemn procession and transfer of the Most Blessed Sacrament to the Altar of Repose, inviting the faithful to prayer and reflection in the presence of the Lord.