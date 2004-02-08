SCRANTON (April 13, 2026) – The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, is issuing the following statement on President Trump’s social media post on Pope Leo XIV:

“War divides; hope unites.

Arrogance tramples upon others; love lifts up.

Idolatry blinds us; the living God enlightens.”

When Our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, spoke those words Saturday at a Prayer Vigil for Peace, he was speaking from the heart of the Gospel.

I was deeply saddened to read comments posted by the President about the Holy Father, and likewise dismayed when seeing an AI-generated image, also posted by the President but then later deleted, that seemingly portrays him in the place of Jesus Christ.

I am praying for the President, that he may be guided by wisdom, humility and a sincere pursuit of peace. I am also praying for Pope Leo that he may be strengthened to continue speaking boldly for peace and justice, even in the face of criticism.

Blessed are the peacemakers!