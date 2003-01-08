WYALUSING – As Lent unfolds across the Diocese of Scranton, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will once again travel to each of our 12 deaneries to lead Lenten Holy Hours centered on this year’s theme: “Finding Peace in Challenging Times.”

The Holy Hours begin tonight at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Wyalusing, Bradford County.

In a world marked by uncertainty – and in lives often burdened with personal crosses – these evenings of Eucharistic Adoration, reflection, and sacred music offer a chance for the faithful to pause. Before the Blessed Sacrament, you will be invited to lay down your worries, seek clarity amid confusion, and rediscover the steady peace that only Christ can give.

All are welcome to attend any Holy Hour at 7 p.m., regardless of parish or deanery.

The full schedule is listed below.

Consider making time this Lent to step away from the rush of daily life, encounter the Lord in stillness, and find peace in the midst of life’s challenges.