SCRANTON – Some came in wheelchairs. Family members or caregivers assisted others. But they all approached the sanctuary with hands open, ready to receive a blessing.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, dozens of faithful received the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick during the Diocese of Scranton’s annual World Day of the Sick Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist. He called the Mass a special and sacred moment for the Church.

“It’s beautiful to see so many of you gathered for this annual celebration,” Bishop Bambera his homily by saying.

Celebrated each year on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, the World Day of the Sick invites Catholics to pray in a special way for those who are ill, elderly, or suffering, while also honoring caregivers and healthcare professionals who accompany them with compassion.

The World Day of the Sick was established in 1992 by Saint John Paul II as a moment of prayer and spiritual closeness for the entire Church.

For 2026, Pope Leo XIV chose the theme: “The Compassion of the Samaritan: Loving by Bearing the Pain of the Other.”

Reflecting on that theme, Bishop Bambera pointed to the familiar Gospel story of the Good Samaritan.

“Without even thinking about it, he makes a difference,” Bishop Bambera said of the Samaritan who stops to care for an injured stranger. “He makes the world more fraternal. He participates in building a community that we know as the Body of Christ.”

The Bishop reminded the faithful that love cannot remain an abstract idea.

“Love can’t just be spoken about,” he said. “It needs concrete gestures of closeness, through which we enter into the suffering of others – those who are ill, and especially those who experience poverty, isolation, grief, loss and loneliness.”

During his homily, the Bishop spoke about celebrating Christmas Mass each year at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton – a simple gathering in a community room.

“For all that is so obviously missing in that gathering, it is a sacred moment, because, like here, Jesus is present,” the Bishop remarked. “He’s present in the Eucharist, he’s present in the Scriptures that are proclaimed, but he is so very present in family members, volunteers, staff and most especially the residents that make their way to Christmas morning Mass.”

That same sacred presence filled the Cathedral as the faithful came forward for anointing.

The priests present traced the sign of the cross with holy oil on each person’s forehead and hands, praying for healing, strength, and peace.

“Today, Jesus invites us to experience His healing and His grace. Say yes to His invitation to come to Him with your burdens, to find consolation and peace,” Bishop Bambera ended by saying. “Trust, that in the midst of all that life seems to unload upon you, that Jesus will care for you and remember – through the wonderful sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick – every one of you will encounter the Lord, who promises to touch our hearts and give rest to our spirits.”

The Mass for the World Day of the Sick was broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and livestream on Diocesan media platforms, allowing many who could not attend in person the opportunity to participate in prayer.