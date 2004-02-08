SCRANTON – The Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton is hosting an online art auction through May 1, featuring more than 20 original paintings of local Catholic churches and sacred spaces.

Proceeds from the auction, which launched on April 13, will benefit the “Founders Fund” of the Catholic Foundation and support the long-term pastoral, educational, and service ministries of the Diocese of Scranton.

The online auction showcases a collection of artwork generously donated by artist and philanthropist Austin Burke of Archbald.

Burke, a longtime community leader and former President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, has spent the past year painting some of the most iconic church buildings in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania.

“I feel blessed. God has given me some talent, and I feel privileged to be able to use it in this way,” Burke said.

Each piece reflects not only architectural beauty but the deeper role of parish life.

“A church is where humanity encounters God,” Burke noted. “Not only do you encounter God there, but you meet your community there.”

A preview of several paintings was displayed earlier this year during a Bishop’s reception, drawing admiration from parishioners and benefactors alike.

Mark DiPippa, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Scranton, said the auction is both a celebration of faith and an investment in the future.

“We are deeply grateful to Austin for sharing his extraordinary talent in such a meaningful way,” DiPippa said. “His commitment to his faith and his dedication to the mission of the Catholic Foundation are clearly reflected in each of these works. Through this generous gift, he is helping to strengthen the future of the Church of Scranton while celebrating the beauty and heritage of our parishes.”

The paintings available are:

• Annunciation Church, Williamsport

• Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton

• Epiphany Church, Sayre

• Resurrection Church, Muncy

• Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Mayfield

• Sacred Heart of Mary Church, Jermyn

• St. Ann Basilica and Grotto, Scranton

• St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow

• St. John the Evangelist Church, Honesdale

• St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston

• St. Jude Church, Mountain Top

• St. Luke Church, Stroudsburg

• St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon

• St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore

• St. Mary of Vilna Church, Eynon

• St. Matthew Church, East Stroudsburg

• St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre

• St. Patrick Church, Scranton

• St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale

• St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald

• Basilica of Padre Pio, Italy

• Cathedral Prayer Garden, Scranton

• Marian Chapel at Marywood University

• Angel of Agonies Statue, Scranton

Bidding information and a full gallery of artwork is available on the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org) and the Catholic Foundation website (catholicfoundationscranton.org).