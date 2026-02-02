SCRANTON – Surrounded by family members and caregivers, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities were honored in a special way on Feb. 8, 2026, during the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Mass for Persons with Disabilities at the Cathedral of Saint Peter.

Reflecting on Jesus’ call to be the “salt of the earth” and “light of the world” in the Gospel for the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, reminded those gathered that the true value of salt and light is realized only when they are shared.

“Salt and light, of themselves, are not good for very much,” Bishop Bambera said. “Their value is realized only when they interact with other things.”

In the same way, the Bishop explained, disciples of Christ are called to live with humility and generosity – drawing out goodness in others and illuminating the presence of God in the world.

Bishop Bambera noted that those living with disabilities often offer a powerful witness to that message.

“More than you realize, my good friends, you teach us what it means to be ‘salt and light’ for our world,” Bishop Bambera stated. “You illuminate our world and our hearts in such ways that even the most cynical among us can see the presence of God in the simplest gestures and in the most unexpected places. Often with few words and with your infectious smiles, you teach us lessons of gratitude for the simplest of blessings.”

The liturgy itself reflected the spirit of inclusion the Mass seeks to foster each year.

Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot, IHM, President and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Center, served as one of the lectors. She was joined by Gerard Wazeter of Saint Frances X. Cabrini Parish in Carverton, who has been privileged to proclaim the Word of God at the annual Mass for several years.

Members of the Order of Alhambra, Alamar Caravan #4, served as gift bearers.

“For so many years, the Bishop has offered this liturgy to highlight the idea of inclusion – involving people in their community – to be able to celebrate and honor people with disabilities and to recognize their unique gifts,” Sister Mary Alice said following the Mass. “We’re creating a welcoming community.”

She noted that the residents living and served through Saint Joseph’s Center demonstrate inspiring values each day.

“They teach us courage, perseverance, acceptance, trust,” she said. “But also, they bring a great spirit of gratitude, humility, and unconditional love. I think those are all values that we can embrace and learn.”

Ada Magni, Supreme Director of Region II of the Order of the Alhambra, said her organization is grateful to participate in the annual celebration.

“It’s a real opportunity to spotlight the unique gifts that God has given to them,” Magni said. “We can always learn from them. They’re just cherished.”

The Order of the Alhambra, founded in 1904, is dedicated to assisting individuals with intellectual disabilities. Alamar Caravan #4, established locally in 1906, will celebrate its 120th anniversary in June and is the oldest caravan in the nation.

Throughout the year, members host events like dinner dances, hockey outings, and an annual festival.

“We want to continue to do God’s work, to help those with intellectual disabilities and provide events for them,” Magni added.

Both Magni and Sister Mary Alice emphasized that inclusion within the Church – and in society – requires continued effort.

“We establish belonging when we welcome the varied gifts of all people,” Sister Mary Alice said. “We’re really able to broaden our understanding of God’s love for us by getting to know people with disabilities.”

As he concluded his homily, Bishop Bambera also echoed that same message of gratitude and learning.

“Thank you for serving us through your lives,” he said. “And for teaching us how to believe, to trust, and to love with the generous, selfless spirit of Jesus.”