SCRANTON – Music and the shuffling sounds of dancing feet filled the Diocesan Pastoral Center on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, as more than 100 people came together for the Diocese of Scranton’s first-ever Swing Dance celebrating National Marriage Week.

The evening began with dance instruction from local instructors Philip Spinka and Jill Wetzel, followed by an open dance featuring the 17-piece Swing Fever Dance Band, a Big Band recreating the swing sounds of the 1930s and 1940s.

For many couples that participated, it was a chance to relax and simply enjoy the company of their spouse.

“It is a hobby of ours,” Marie Sica of Saint Michael Parish in Scranton said. “It’s nice to be able to have a live band and have good company and just be together.”

Her husband, Robert Sica, echoed her enthusiasm.

“It was a great opportunity to get out with my wife. We have 11 children at home so it’s difficult to find a good value to be able to have fun and just connect with one another,” he said. “The band was phenomenal. We were really excited about being able to dance in front of a live band. Just the way they play with changing the tempo, makes it exciting to try other dance moves.”

The Huffmans, who belong to a parish in Scranton, were also happy they attended.

“We had a great time,” Rebecca Huffman said. “I really enjoyed the lessons. The band was fantastic and it was nice that it was a BYO (Bring Your Own) event, so it kept the cost down.”

Rebecca is hoping another Swing Dance night is held soon.

“My husband and I learned some (new moves), and we have to keep practicing, and hopefully the Diocese will do this again,” she added.

Philip Huffman said the Swing Dance was a great opportunity to get out as a couple.

“I’m learning to dance. It’s new to me,” he joked. “It’s good exercise. It’s great to actually get out of the house when it’s zero degrees out.”

Bridget Maille, Program Coordinator for Family Life in the Diocese of Scranton Office for Parish Life, organized the event.

“The Swing Dance came out of a hope and a dream from a personal passion of mine that I hoped would catch fire – and it has,” Maille said. “It is one of my favorite things to do … What is beautiful about it is it brings you out of your comfort zone, out of your shell, and you get to meet new people. It’s a wholesome activity – where you learn new talents and skills and you get to do something very special with the people you love.”

Couples of all ages attended the Swing Dance, and some even brought friends or singles looking to meet someone new.

Maille said the event was meant to be a fun way for couples to keep their marriage alive and celebrate National Marriage Week (Feb. 7-14) in a fun and uplifting way.