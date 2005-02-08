SCRANTON – Twelve priests who are celebrating milestone anniversaries of their ordination year will be recognized during the 2026 Mass for Priest Jubilarians at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist. During the Mass, the Bishop will recognize a combine 600 years of service to the priesthood.

For generations, these faithful priests have baptized our children, celebrated our marriages, comforted us in times of loss and guided countless souls closer to Christ.

The faithful are encouraged to fill the Cathedral with gratitude and prayer as we honor the extraordinary witness and lifelong service of these dedicated shepherds.

Reverend Joseph J. Adonizio will be recognized for 70 years of priestly service. Father Adonizio was ordained a priest on May 29, 1956.

In addition to Rev. Adonizio, priests who are celebrating 65-, 50- and 25-year ordination anniversaries will be honored at the Mass.

The Mass will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television and will be available for viewing on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel, and links will be made available across all Diocesan social media platforms.