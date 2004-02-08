SCRANTON – All of the pews were filled at Divine Mercy Parish on April 12, 2026, as hundreds of faithful gathered to celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday through prayer and devotion.

The annual celebration – held on the Second Sunday of Easter – has grown in recent years, drawing people from across Lackawanna and Luzerne counties and beyond for an afternoon centered on God’s forgiveness and grace.

The annual observance included the Sacrament of Confession, Mass, the praying of the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet, Eucharistic Adoration, a procession with the Blessed Sacrament and the veneration of a first-class relic of Saint Faustina.

“We are very honored, proud and grateful here at Divine Mercy Parish to host everyone for this beautiful spiritual celebration,” Father Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., Pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, said. “How beautiful it was to see our church filled to capacity – and everyone praying and celebrating that great gift that the world needs – the gift of God’s love.”

Six priests were available for Confession for more than two hours, offering what Father McDonnell described as “a grace and a blessing” to those in attendance.

For the faithful, the experience was deeply moving.

“I can’t tell you the feeling that I am leaving with,” Erin Thornton of Corpus Christi Parish, said. “It brought tears to my eyes. It was so moving. More people need to see something like this.”

Many said the Eucharistic procession was especially powerful.

“It leaves me speechless when he walks around with the Blessed Sacrament,” Thornton added.

Mary Ann Lahaszow of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea said the day was filled with a profound sense of peace and unity.

“You could feel God’s presence,” she said. “There were so many people from so many different walks of life. It’s wonderful to feel this peace.”

For parishioner Pat Rodney, the devotion to Divine Mercy – though discovered later in life – has become deeply meaningful.

“The devotion is something that is new to me,” she said. “But I love the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the promises of Jesus … It was a beautiful part of the day.”

Father McDonnell hopes that the faithful left not only with a sense of the Lord’s mercy personally, but a desire to share it with others.

“Hopefully everyone will be energized enough to embrace the merciful spirit of Christ,” he said, “and live it in their homes, families and lives.”