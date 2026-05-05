SCRANTON – On June 11, Catholic Bishops across the United States will take part in a rare and historic spiritual moment – consecrating the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as the country prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Locally in the Diocese of Scranton, Catholics are being invited to participate in this moment in a special way as well.

For the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will celebrate Masses at the Diocese’s two parishes dedicated to the Sacred Heart – located in Peckville and Dupont – as Catholics throughout the country unite in prayer for healing, renewal, and hope.

The national consecration, organized by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, during the Bishops’ Spring Assembly in Orlando, Florida.

Because Bishop Bambera will be unable to attend the meeting due to a previously scheduled commitment connected to ecumenical dialogue in Rome, his absence from the gathering has created an opportunity for Catholics in northeastern Pennsylvania to celebrate the Solemnity with him close to home.

The celebrations are expected to become much more than ordinary feast day observances. Pastors at both parishes say the occasion will offer Catholics an opportunity to rediscover a Church devotion that has been around for hundreds of years.

“I am very excited,” Father Andy Kurovsky, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Peckville, said. “I hope people get as excited about it as I am, because it really is a great thing.”

Bishop Bambera will celebrate a Vigil Mass for the Solemnity at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, in Peckville.

During the liturgy, Father Kurovsky said the parish itself will be formally consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“Even though our parish is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, I can find nowhere where it’s been consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” Father Andy explained. “So, we’re going to do that during the Mass. That involves all of us being led by the Bishop in a special prayer of consecration of the parish to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

The long-time pastor hopes the parish consecration will inspire families to continue the devotion in their own homes.

“We then want to encourage our families to go home and consecrate their families and their homes to the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” he added. “We are finding that our young people are really intrigued by practices that people in my age group took for granted because we grew up with them.”

Father Kurovksy said his own devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus began during his childhood at Sacred Heart Church in North Wilkes-Barre, where Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, and Sacred Heart novenas were common parish practices.

“There is nothing more beautiful – when you think of any image of Jesus – than to talk about His heart, which is about love,” Father Kurovsky reflected. “That is what the Lord is for us – our life-source.”

One day later, Bishop Bambera will celebrate the Solemnity Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Dupont.

For Father Thomas Petro, the celebration continues a long-standing parish tradition centered on prayer, Eucharistic Adoration, and hospitality.

“For many years, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Dupont has had a whole day of prayer dedicated to our patronal feast,” Father Petro explained.

The parish will begin the day with Mass at 7:30 a.m., followed by Eucharistic Adoration throughout the day. Benediction will take place shortly before the evening Mass with Bishop Bambera. A parish gathering and potluck meal will follow in the parish picnic grove.

“We would very much like to welcome people who perhaps have never been to Dupont or been to our church, to pray with us and then to share with us a meal afterwards,” Father Petro said. “It’s just a time for us to get together, and to welcome the faithful from outside our parish to come and celebrate this important day.”

Like the Bishops’ national consecration, Father Petro said devotion to the Sacred Heart calls Catholics to deeper conversion and prayer for the nation.

“Devotion to the Sacred Heart focuses so much upon reparation for sin – our own sins, and those of other people, our country, our culture,” he said. “I think it’s a great way for us to realize who we are as Catholics, who we want to be as Catholics, and where we’re all going together as Americans.”

Father Petro also believes the devotion speaks powerfully to the present moment in American society.

“I really think this is a great time in our American history to acknowledge that we need God more than ever,” he said. “We need to humble ourselves. We need to listen to His call as Christians and as Americans – and also – we need to focus upon His great love for us.”

Both pastors hope the celebrations will draw Catholics from throughout the Diocese of Scranton.

“This is something that is really positive for our children and families,” Father Kurvosky said.

“We’re trying our best to make it a real wonderful, welcoming experience,” Father Petro added.