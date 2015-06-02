SCRANTON – On Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will be principal celebrant and homilist for the 12:10 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving that ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. It is a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord’s Resurrection at Easter.

During Lent, the following fasting and abstinence regulations are observed:

FASTING is to be observed on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2023) and Good Friday (April 7, 2023) by all Catholics over 18 years of age to the beginning of their 60th year. On days of fasting, one full meal is allowed. Two smaller meals, sufficient to maintain strength, may be taken according to one’s needs, but together should not equal another full meal, unless dispensed or excused.

ABSTINENCE from meat is to be observed by all Catholics who are 14 years of age or older. Ash Wednesday, all of the Fridays of Lent, and Good Friday are days of abstinence.

“The Season of Lent provides us with many grace-filled opportunities to grow in our faith,” Bishop Bambera said. “May we be filled with awe and comforted by Jesus’ presence in the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist – strengthened for mission – and ready to assume our responsibility in proclaiming the mercy and love of Christ for our world.”

In addition to the 12:10 p.m. Mass with Bishop Bambera, ashes will also be distributed at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton during Masses held at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. A full listing of Ash Wednesday Masses for all 114 parishes in the Diocese of Scranton is also available on the main page of dioceseofscranton.org.

Throughout the Season of Lent, Bishop Bambera will also visit every geographic area of the Diocese of Scranton holding a Lenten Holy Hour. A Holy Hour is a period of time spent in prayer before the Lord, present to all sacramentally in the Eucharist. A Holy Hour involves personal prayer, meditation readings from Scripture, hymns and more.

The dates and locations for Bishop Bambera’s Lenten Holy Hours across the Diocese of Scranton are:

Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Carbondale

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco

Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Montoursville

Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Ss. Peter & Paul Parish, Towanda

Monday, March 13, 7 p.m.

St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre

Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m.

Mary, Mother of God Parish, Scranton

Monday, March 20, 7 p.m.

St. Gregory Parish, Clarks Green

Wednesday, March 22, 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston

Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Hazleton

Monday, March 27, 7 p.m.

Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley

Tuesday, March 28, 7 p.m.

Ss. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore

Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Parish, Larksville