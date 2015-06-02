SCRANTON (Feb. 19, 2023) – The Diocese of Scranton is saddened to hear of the devastating fire at the former Saint Hedwig’s Catholic Church on Zerby Avenue on Sunday morning, February 19, 2023.

The Diocese is truly grateful for the response of so many fire departments in the area and for the bravery of the firefighters and first responders at the scene. The fire has caused significant damage to the structure of the former church.

Saint Hedwig’s closed for worship in 2007. The former church building was initially purchased by Catholic Social Services but later sold to another entity. Catholic Social Services retains the former school building, which currently operates as Saint Hedwig’s Veterans Village. That building was not impacted by Sunday’s fire.

The Diocese of Scranton extends its profound gratitude to all those who have offered prayers during this unfortunate event.