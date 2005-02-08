His Excellency, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, announces the following appointments, as follows:

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENTS:

Reverend David P. Cappelloni, to Director of Continuing Formation for Clergy, effective May 1, 2026. Father Cappelloni will continue to serve as Pastor, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore.

Reverend Mark J. DeCelles, to Academic Dean, St. Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation, Scranton, effective June 1, 2026. Father DeCelles will continue as Sacramental Minister, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and Director of Permanent Diaconate Formation. Father DeCelles will be in residence at Saint Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation, Scranton.

Reverend Ryan P. Glenn, S.T.L., from Director of Continuing Formation for Clergy, effective May 1, 2026. Father Glenn to Vocation Director, effective June 1, 2026. Father Glenn will continue to serve as Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Archbald.

Reverend Alex J. Roche, S.T.L., from Pastor, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin and Vocation Director, to Rector, Saint Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation, Scranton, effective June 1, 2026. Father Roche will continue as Diocesan Secretary for Clergy Formation and Director of Seminarians. Father Roche will be in residence at St. Pius X Propaedeutic House, Scranton.

Reverend Brian VanFossen, V.F., to Head Spiritual Director, Saint Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation, Scranton, effective June 1, 2026. Father Van Fossen will continue to serve as Pastor, Saint Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke.

PASTORS:

Reverend Michael S. Drevitch, from Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, to Pastor, Saint Maria Goretti Parish, Laflin, effective June 1, 2026.

PAROCHIAL VICARS:

Reverend Benito Hierro Aquino, CSMA, from Parochial Vicar, St. Pius of Pietrelcina Parish, Hazleton, to return to ministry with the Congregation of Saint Michael the Archangel, effective April 6, 2026.

Reverend Wojciech Jasionek, from ministry in the Diocese of Warsaw-Prague, Poland, to Parochial Vicar, St. Luke Parish, Stroudsburg, effective June 1, 2026.