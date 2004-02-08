SCRANTON – Catholic women from across northeastern and north central Pennsylvania and beyond are invited to gather at Marywood University for the highly anticipated 2026 Catholic Women’s Conference on June 5 and 6, 2026.

With the powerful theme “Courageous Faith,” this year’s event promises to be an inspiring and transformative experience for every woman in attendance.

From moving talks to spiritual enrichment, the Catholic Women’s Conference is an exciting event designed to fortify your faith, and help you suit up in your armor of truth and grab your shield of strength.

Courageous faith is more than just belief – it’s action.

It is the kind of belief that pushes forward even when fear, doubt, or uncertainty threaten to stop you.

It is about trusting deeply in what you know to be true, even when there’s no guarantee of success.

This faith shows up in your life when you stand firm in your values, when you choose to act in accordance with your beliefs and not just hold them inwardly. It’s a faith that lives boldly, stepping forward despite opposition, and refusing to compromise on truth.

At the Catholic Women’s Conference, courageous faith will come alive through inspirational talks, prayer, and community.

It will be a reminder that faith isn’t just something you have – it’s something you live.

The conference is a day of friendship, fun and faith!

The day will begin with the celebration of Mass with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

In addition, there will be opportunities for Reconciliation and Eucharistic Adoration, offering moments of deep reflection and spiritual renewal.

The conference will also feature uplifting music, a marketplace for faith-centered products and lunch, creating a full day of connection and enrichment.

Throughout the day, a series of dynamic keynote speakers will each tackle aspects of courageous faith.

Father Dan Reehil, Pastor of Saint Catherine of Siena Church in the Nashville-area, will open the conference with a talk on Spiritual Battle.

He will address the ongoing, unseen battle between good and evil that shapes every part of our lives.

He will explore the struggle between truth and deception, faith and doubt, and call all believers to take a stand for God’s values in an often chaotic world. His insights will challenge participants to reflect on their daily choices and the importance of standing firm in faith.

Francesca LaRosa will follow his presentation, blending music, scripture and reflections to inspire attendees to embody courageous faith in their lives.

LaRosa began her musical journey at the age of nine, playing at Mass with her father. By the end of high school, she had composed and recorded two albums for the Holy Liturgy.

Francesca pursued music education at Ball State University, excelling in vocal competitions and deepening her call to serve God through music.

She launched the instrumental piano channel ‘Keys of Peace,’ featured on Hallow.

With her husband David, a music producer and videographer, she created a YouTube channel to share her word-for-word Psalm settings in English and Spanish which quickly gained international recognition.

Her work has been featured on Sirius XM’s ‘The Catholic Channel,’ including ‘The Busted Halo Show’ and Gus Lloyd’s ‘Seize the Day’ show and over 10 million Youtube views. Francesca was honored with the Best New Singer award at the first annual Catholic Music Awards in Rome.

In the afternoon, Sue Brinkmann will continue the conversation with her session on Spiritual Battles in Daily Life.

Using scripture and real-life applications, Sue will help women recognize the spiritual battles they face every day. She will teach participants how to engage with these challenges with faith, discernment, and prayer, offering practical tools to navigate the struggles of life.

Her session will empower women to put on the full armor of God and walk in victory.

The conference hostess will be Mary Clare Hallman, Diocesan Secretary for Parish Life. Co-Chairs of the event are Mary Carroll Donahoe and Deborah Kennedy.

A special evening option is available Friday, June 5, for those who wish to dive deeper into the spiritual battles we face. There will be a special evening session with Father Dan Reehil and Sue Brinkmann at the Marian Chapel in the Swartz Center of Spiritual Life on the Marywood University campus.



FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026

Dinner and Talk with Fr. Dan Reehil and Susan Brinkmann $50

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2026

Saturday Full Day Conference $75

ACCOMMODATIONS Friday night dormitory rooms include sheets and towels

Double and Single Room $100 per person

For Tickets visit: www.cwcnepa.com

Or Make your check payable to: The Diocese of Scranton

Mail to: Refresh Your Faith Conference

P.O. Box 14

Chinchilla, PA 18410