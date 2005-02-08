Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen celebrated the successful culmination of its 2026 Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign with a special event at Fiorelli’s in Peckville on April 29. Contributors to the 48th annual campaign gathered for food, fellowship and to hear how their support enables the Kitchen to feed and clothe those in need.

Also two members of the Kitchen’s Advisory Board were recognized for their service, and three institutions – the Ignatian Volunteer Corps of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Sysco Foods and Scranton Preparatory School – received the Presidential Award for continued support of the Kitchen’s mission.

Donations of $100 or more to the Host‑for‑a‑Day campaign can still be made by calling the Kitchen at 570-342‑5556, sending a check to Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Avenue, Scranton PA 18509, text SFAK to 26989 or via the buttons below.