SCRANTON – The faithful are invited and encouraged to attend Memorial Day Masses that will be celebrated at each of our Diocesan Cemeteries on Monday, May 25, 2026.

From Scranton to Moscow, Drums to Wilkes-Barre, and Carverton to Old Forge, the Masses will take place at the times according to the above graphic.

All are welcome to participate in these liturgies to pray for and remember the faithfully departed, especially our veterans.

The Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Scranton offer complete and compassionate service and are prepared to provide for all your burial needs. It is our privilege to assist families in planning the final resting place for their loved ones.