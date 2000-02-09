Marywood University students filled several pews of the Cathedral of Saint Peter for during the ‘Leave a Mark’ Mass on Nov. 1, 2026.

SCRANTON – After attending the Diocese of Scranton’s annual ‘Leave a Mark’ Mass for the first time last year, Rebecca Morgan found herself back at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Nov. 1, 2026, for this year’s event.

“I really love coming to these kinds of things because I feel like there are so few ways to get together with other Catholics of the same age where you are specifically encouraged to talk about your faith,” Morgan said.

Morgan – a native of Michigan who is currently a student at The University of Scranton – appreciated both the liturgy and the opportunity to connect with other young people afterward.

“I think it’s really important to take a more active role and engage with your faith,” Morgan added. “It’s important to gather together and boost each other up.”

Held on the Solemnity of All Saints, the ‘Leave a Mark’ Mass also marked the beginning of National Vocation Awareness Week, which invites Catholics to reflect on how God calls each person to serve the Church and the world.

The Mass was celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and the gathering continued with a reception at the Diocesan Pastoral Center. That is where young adults had the opportunity to talk with priests and religious sisters, meet fellow Catholics and participate in games and activities together.

Students from The University of Scranton, Marywood University and several local parishes were among those attending.

In his homily during Mass, Father Ryan P. Glenn, Diocesan Director of Vocations and Pastor of Christ the King Parish in Archbald, challenged those present to recognize that discerning and living a vocation is not something anyone is meant to do alone.

Drawing on his experience attending World Youth Day in Poland ten years ago, Father Glenn recalled the physical challenges of the pilgrimage, including long walks and crowded conditions.

After the Closing Mass with Pope Francis, he recalled pushing his way through a crowd of approximately one million pilgrims, determined to return to his hotel as quickly as possible.

“I had no regard for any of the other pilgrims,” he said.

After walking several miles, Father Glenn realized he was alone and had lost sight of the purpose of the journey.

“It was in that moment that I realized I failed as a pilgrim,” he said. “Because as a pilgrim, we’re meant to walk together. We’re meant to put up with each other’s shortcomings. We’re meant to work through our struggles. We’re meant to celebrate together the joys of our Christian journey.”

Father Glenn connected that experience to the Solemnity of All Saints, which celebrates the men and women who responded to God’s call in their own lives. Their examples, he said, remind Catholics that Christian life is a shared journey, one in which people take turns leading, following and supporting one another.

“The saints remind us that we’re not meant to live our vocation in isolation,” Father Glenn said. “We are interdependent. We are one body in Christ, meant to be witnesses in the world, to go forth and share this light, this love, and this peace with all that we encounter.”

Ian Metzger of Saint Matthew Parish in East Stroudsburg described the Mass as deeply moving, particularly because he got to worship alongside the Bishop and numerous priests serving throughout the diocese.

“I get to talk to different people that have different mindsets as me, and it really helps me grow in my own faith and it also helps other people grow in theirs,” Metzger said.

This year was the 11th year for the ‘Leave a Mark’ Mass, which was inspired by Pope Francis’ challenge to young people at World Youth Day in 2016, in which he encouraged young adults to move beyond simply going through life and instead consider how God is calling them to make a difference.

As he concluded the Mass, Bishop Bambera thanked all the young adults for their participation and their willingness to live out their faith through service.

“Thank you for your presence. Thank you for your commitment to leave a mark for good in our world in Jesus’ name,” Bishop Bambera said.