Winners of the Diocese of Scranton’s inaugural ‘Our Lady, Queen of Peace’ Rosary Poster Contest recently enjoyed a special celebration with Bishop Joseph C. Bambera. The students and their families toured the Cathedral of Saint Peter before gathering at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Scranton for pizza and an opportunity to meet with the Bishop. (Photo/Dan Gallagher)

SCRANTON – The creativity and faith of many young artists in the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System were celebrated Nov. 12, 2026, as winners of the Diocese of Scranton’s inaugural ‘Our Lady, Queen of Peace’ poster contest gathered for a special pizza party with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

The students, representing Catholic elementary schools throughout the Diocese, and their families first enjoyed a tour of the Cathedral of Saint Peter before gathering at the Diocesan Pastoral Center for an afternoon celebration and special recognition.

Kristen Donohue, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Education/Superintendent of Catholic Schools, congratulated the students and praised their creativity, attention to detail and thoughtful artwork, noting how difficult it was for judges to select winners from the 1,400 entries.

“We’re here to celebrate you,” Donohue said. “All of the judges said it was incredibly difficult to pick winners.”

Bishop Bambera also shared his excitement, telling the young artists how proud he was of their accomplishments.

Recalling his own childhood interest in drawing and painting, he encouraged the students to continue using the gifts and talents God has given them.

“Everybody did the most incredible job with this contest,” Bishop Bambera said. “Thank you for using the gifts and talents and the creativity that God gave you to create something beautiful and keep that up in whatever way, in whatever discipline you think God gives you the skills to use!”