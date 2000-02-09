SCRANTON – On Nov. 4, 2026, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton accepted Angelo Ramos, a parishioner of Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Moscow, as a new seminarian for the Diocese of Scranton.

Pictured with Ramos, are Father Alex Roche, Diocesan Secretary of Clergy Formation, Director of Seminarians and Rector of Saint Pius X Seminary (left); and Father Ryan Glenn, Diocesan Vocations Director.

With the acceptance of Ramos as a seminarian, the total number of seminarians in the Diocese of Scranton is now 17 in all.