SCRANTON – Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, along with pastors and parish life coordinators throughout the Diocese are asking parishioners to join together in hope to help reach the 2020 Diocesan Annual Appeal goal.

The Appeal has raised more than $3.8 million in gifts and pledges, bringing the campaign to 84% of the $4.5 million goal. The amount raised is down about $200,000 from last year at this time.

“Thank you to all of our parishioners who have made a gift to the Annual Appeal. I am deeply grateful to you for your willingness to be instruments of God’s presence at a time when many of our parish families have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Bishop Bambera said. “If parishioners are able to help, I ask those who have not yet made an Appeal gift to prayerfully consider making a contribution now so that we can continue to bring hope and comfort to our brothers and sisters in Christ who depend on our Diocesan ministries.”

Annual Appeal efforts are continuing in our parishes during the Lenten Season to invite parishioners to consider support of the Appeal as a way to respond to the call to share God’s gifts with others as part of our Lenten commitment of prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Gifts of any amount are welcome and appreciated.

Annual Appeal donations provide much needed support for the following Diocesan and parish ministries:

Catholic Social Services programs that serve more than 300,000 people each year

Food and clothing pantries and faith formation programs in our parishes that are supported by Diocesan Appeal grants

In-person education that is continuing safely in our 19 Catholic schools

Seminarian education and care for our retired and ill clergy

Parish life and ministry formation programs that now include innovative virtual offerings

The broadcast and livestreaming of Mass from the Cathedral of Saint Peter

“Donors to the Appeal may designate their gift to any of these Diocesan ministries,” Jim Bebla, Diocesan Secretary for Development, said. “For example, parishioners may request that their donation be used to support our Catholic Social Services programs that are serving an increasing number of families and individuals in our food pantries and shelters as a result of the pandemic.”

For more information on the Diocesan ministries supported by gifts to the Annual Appeal, to view the Annual Appeal video or to make a donation online, visit www.annualappeal.org. Gifts may also be made by calling the Diocesan Development Office at (570) 207-2250 or by sending a donation to: Diocesan Annual Appeal, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA, 18503-1279.