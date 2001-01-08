SCRANTON – Despite cold temperatures, dozens of people gathered at Cathedral Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, for an annual event to honor the men and women who served our nation and now rest there.

Families, volunteers, and area veterans all participated in the 2025 Wreaths Across America ceremony this year.

“This is a magnificent event,” Mary Alice Fenwick, location coordinator for the Cathedral Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America event, said. “This is our fifth year doing the event here. We are blessed to be able to try to pay tribute to the men and women who gave everything for us.”

The Fenwick family has helped to coordinate the Wreaths Across America effort each year at Cathedral Cemetery. Mary Alice Fenwick, along with her daughter Megan and granddaughter Molly.

“We were truly blessed to have this many people come out this year. We were fortunate to have so many wreaths. We have wonderful, generous donors,” Mary Alice added.

Wreaths Across America, which began in 1992 in Maine, has grown into a nationwide effort held annually each December. Its mission is simple but profound: to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach future generations the value of freedom.

“We have approximately 15,000 veterans that are interred in this cemetery, and every year, I feel like it gets a little bit bigger,” Megan Fenwick added. “The Northeast PA Marine Corps League comes every year for us. They are able to do the 21-gun salute and do the colors.”

This year’s ceremony began early, with volunteers setting up the City of Scranton show mobile and preparing for the formal program. Members of the Catholic community were joined by local organizations, including Girl Scouts, union members, and veterans’ groups, all united in a shared purpose.

At the heart of the ceremony itself is a simple but powerful act repeated thousands of times nationwide: laying a wreath on a veteran’s grave and speaking his/her name aloud.

“It is a great way to honor our veterans, especially at this time during the Christmas season,” donor Alice McDermott said. “My dad was a veteran. It’s emotional not having him here with us, but it gives us a time to stop and think about what they did for our country and the freedoms they gave us.”

McDermott, a parishioner at nearby Mary, Mother of God Parish, said she sees the event resonate strongly with children who participate.

“They don’t even know half of these people that they’re laying wreaths on – but they thank them,” she added. “Freedom is everything.”

Molly Fenwick, a Girl Scout Juliette, served as the emcee of this year’s ceremony.

“I started when I was around seven in Girl Scouts, and now I’m here coordinating my own event,” she said. “It’s a big event. People look forward to it every year.”

After all the wreaths had been placed on veterans’ graves, organizers reflected on both gratitude and responsibility.

“I’m just proud to be a part of this wonderful organization,” Mary Alice said.

“It’s important for the next generation to know this is why we have the freedoms we have,” Megan added.