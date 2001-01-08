PITTSTON – As Advent began on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, the three Catholic parishes in Pittston came together to continue a beloved tradition of providing help – and hope – to local families in need at Christmas.

The parishes of Saint John the Evangelist, Saint Joseph Marello, and Our Lady of the Eucharist collected toys and gifts that would later be distributed by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

The three parishes had been collecting new, unwrapped toys throughout November, but efforts culminated with a two-hour drop off event at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center prior to a public tree lighting and living nativity celebration.

“Our parishioners in all three parishes have been preparing now for several weeks,” Father Joseph Elston, pastor of the three Pittston parishes, explained.

“Hundreds and hundreds of families benefit from this,” he added.

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad is a nonprofit that conducts a months-long effort to match toys to the specific wishes of local children. The organization interviews families, catalogs gift requests, and coordinates a major distribution day in mid-December.

In all, an estimated 1,700 children benefitted from this year’s effort.

“There is a great need in the area,” Father Elston said. “A lot of people cooperate and donate money and toys and time.”

Parish volunteers say the response from parishioners has been consistently generous.

“Every year, it amazes us how much we get,” Brandon Jopling, Director of Music and Liturgy at Saint Joseph Marello Parish, said. “They’re very supportive and very generous. We get a lot of good quality toys.”

Jopling said the parishes intentionally schedule the collection on the First Sunday of Advent as a way of grounding parish life in the true meaning of the season.

“It’s a way to kick off Advent and center our hearts towards the importance of what this season means,” he added.

Volunteer Lisa Wallace described the annual initiative not just as a charity effort, but as a visible expression of living the Gospel message.

“It shows that people care, people want to give, people want to help,” Wallace said. “Everybody goes through hard times, so there is always someone out there that can help.”

The Santa Squad uses the former Seton Catholic gym as workspace in the weeks leading up to Christmas. That is where volunteers sort, match, and prepare gifts for distribution.

While most parishes have a toy or gift collection effort, the Pittston parishes have embraced their partnership with the Santa Squad because of its mission and local impact.

“It has been a tradition for the past three or four years,” Jopling said, “and we can’t wait for it to continue.”