CARBONDALE – The basement hall at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church transformed into Santa’s workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, as Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton provided early holiday cheer for many families in the greater Carbondale area.

Catholic Social Services welcomed families from across Lackawanna County’s Upper Valley for its annual Gifts for Kids distribution, offering toys, winter clothing, books, games, and stocking stuffers to the families of 284 pre-registered children.

Parents were able to shop for two brand-new, unwrapped gifts for each child – and for many, the chance to choose something personal made all the difference.

“It’s joyful,” said CSS caseworker Christina Hoffman, who spent the day walking with parents as they selected gifts. “We’re making it a positive event. It is all about gift giving and being here to help one another throughout the holiday season.”

For parents like Nate Jones, who shopped for two children, the help is essential.

“I’m on a budget – I get SSI – so this helps me out a lot,” he said. “I know their personalities.”

Danielle Pevec of Carbondale was shopping for her young daughter.

“My daughter is very tall and finding clothes for her is a little difficult, so being able to shop that way was very helpful,” she said.

Pevec even spotted a family game – Pictionary – that struck the perfect chord.

“Every day, I ask her a ‘question of the day,’” she explained. “Last night, I asked, ‘What is something you’d like to learn with me?’ She said drawing. I caught Pictionary out of the corner of my eye, and that’s why I picked it. We’ll be able to draw together and have fun at the same time.”

Longtime volunteer Trish Smith, who dresses each year as the ‘Grinch’ for the toy distribution, said the day never loses its magic.

“The smiles, the people – it just brings joy,” she shared. “I love the music. I love the people. It is something that brings smiles and a little bit of happiness to people.”

Behind the scenes, the toy distribution takes months of planning.

Jolette Lyons, CSS Director of Lackawanna County Offices, noted that planning begins in April, with registration in the fall, and toy collections throughout the year.

“Everybody wants their kid to have a nice Christmas. Everybody wants toys under the Christmas tree for their children and so the opportunity to serve the community like this is really wonderful for us,” Lyons said.

For families who missed the registration deadline, CSS offered a second chance distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 10, ensuring that no child in Lackawanna County’s Upper Valley goes without presents on Christmas morning.

Catholic Social Services in Hazleton will also distribute toys to hundreds of children in that community from Dec. 20-23.