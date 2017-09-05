SCRANTON – Celebrate and honor World Refugee Day!

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, everyone is invited to join local Scranton refugee communities for a time of sharing, learning, fellowship and celebration that honors global refugees from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, to be held at YMS of R Park in South Scranton, 1000 Kane Street, will include cultural songs and music, refreshments, games and activities for kids.

World Refugee Day is an annual international day, designated by the United Nations, to celebrate the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home countries to escape conflict or persecution.