SCRANTON – Calling all young adults!

The Diocese of Scranton is planning a pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Young Adults ages 18-35 are invited to journey with us for this gathering of young people from all over the world with the Pope. World Youth Day is also a pilgrimage, a celebration of youth, an expression of the universal Church and an intense moment of evangelization for the youth world.

Our trip package includes flights, ground transportation, most meals, WYD events in Lisbon, a day in Fatima and a visit to the Chapel of the Apparitions, 2 days in Barcelona, and a tour of Montserrat Monastery. Shorter trip packages are also available.

For more information, contact Shannon Kowalski at skowalski@dioceseofscranton.org or (570) 207-2213.