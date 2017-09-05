More than 500 people filled the new Most Holy Trinity Church in Cresco for a Dedication Mass on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, served as principal celebrant and homilist.

The new church for Most Holy Trinity Parish is located in the former gymnasium/auditorium of the now-closed Monsignor McHugh School located on Route 390 in Paradise Township.

During his homily, Bishop Bambera noted that a Mass of Dedication for a new church does not take place often. In fact, the bishop noted it is only the second he has celebrated since becoming shepherd of the Diocese of Scranton.

Using the Scriptures, including the First Reading from the Book of Nehemiah, which is required for a church dedication Mass, Bishop Bambera spoke to the reality of the moment.

“Look at the journey that brought you from three distinct communities – Saint Mary of the Mount, Saint Ann and Saint Bernadette – and countless other parishes to this great day and this sacred space,” Bishop Bambera noted. “Many of you have said to me today and in recent months, ‘Finally, our dream of a church is realized.’ It has been realized and it is beautiful to behold, isn’t it? But, my brothers and sisters, this dream has become a reality only because from your earliest days as Most Holy Trinity Parish, you have first been committed to building CHURCH – not a building – but the people that God has called you to be!”

As he ended his homily, the bishop reminded all those present that their journey of faith is not over with the dedication of their new building.

“While we have much for which to be grateful this day, this church building will only shine forth as a vibrant sign of love and hope to all if you, who have given it life, continue to live your faith in service of the Gospel of Jesus,” the bishop challenged them.

Following his homily, the bishop prayed the ‘Prayer of Dedication.’ He also anointed and incensed the altar and walls of the church, preparing the building for the Liturgy of the Eucharist.

Many of the items in the new church – including the pews, stained glass windows, presider’s chair, marble Stations of the Cross and more – were all taken from the old church buildings that closed.

