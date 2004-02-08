SCRANTON – As the Diocese of Scranton prepares to open the Saint Pius X Propaedeutic House of Formation for men discerning the priesthood later this year, two longstanding summer programs will continue to play an important role in fostering vocational awareness among young people.

Quo Vadis Days and Fiat Days will return June 29 through July 1, 2026, at Marywood University, offering high school students an opportunity to grow in faith while reflecting on God’s call in their lives.

Now in its eleventh year, Quo Vadis Days invites young men, from rising sophomores to graduating seniors, to take part in a three-day experience centered on prayer, fellowship, and discernment.

Participants engage in talks on priesthood, marriage, and prayer, while also building friendships through games, sports, music, and small group discussions. They will also have the opportunity to interact with Diocesan priests and seminarians and celebrate Mass with the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

Fiat Days, now in its third year, offers a similiar experience for young women.

Through prayer, conversation, and shared activities, participants encounter religious sisters serving throughout the Diocese and hear firsthand stories of discernment in both religious life and marriage. Opportunities for one-on-one conversations provide a deeper, personal look at vocational calling.

Both camps cost $100, and that fee covers lodging and meals.

Registration is currently open through June 11 on the Diocese of Scranton website (dioceseofscranton.org). Participants can reserve their spot by paying with either credit card or check.

A recommendation from a parish or school leader is also required.

Together, Quo Vadis Days and Fiat Days help plant the seeds of vocation, encouraging young people to listen more closely to God’s voice and consider how they are called to serve in the life of the Church.

For more information, or if cost is a hindrance, please email vocations@dioceseofscranton.org, or call (570) 207-1452.