SCRANTON – In parishes across the Diocese of Scranton, the work of protecting children and young people begins quietly – but decisively – at the local level.

For parish leaders like Tiffany Haller of Saint Ann Parish in Williamsport and Kristin Osipower of Saint Therese Parish in Shavertown, ensuring a safe environment is not simply a policy to follow, but a personal responsibility rooted in faith, trust, and care for others.

“At Saint Ann’s in Williamsport, we are clear that background checks are a requirement to work with children up front,” Haller explained. “Then, I do my best to help them with any questions, concerns or logistics in completing the process if they have not already done so.”

That hands-on approach reflects a broader reality: safe environment efforts rely heavily on dedicated parish representatives who manage clearances, track compliance and foster awareness among volunteers and staff.

Osipower, who is the Director of Religious Education at Saint Therese Parish, emphasized that communication and organization are essential in keeping track of a large and active volunteer base.

“One challenge for our parish is managing the sheer volume of volunteers … Another challenge is when other ministries have a great idea to involve youth, but I have to remind them about the necessary extra steps to be safe environment compliant,” she said. “This occasionally has altered plans and timelines, but our parishioners understand that our priority is the well-being of our youth.”

Both women acknowledged that managing compliance – especially tracking background clearances and five-year renewals – can be challenging. Yet through consistent oversight and collaboration with the Diocese, those challenges remain manageable.

Beyond paperwork and policies, both leaders stressed that the ultimate goal is creating a culture where children and families feel secure and valued.

“I often tell families that I want them to feel at home in our parish and a big component of that is trusting that you will be safe,” Osipower said. “As a mom of four myself, I would never leave my children if I thought their safety was going to be jeopardized.”

Haller echoed that sentiment, describing safe environment efforts as an extension of the Church’s mission.

“A safe environment is simply a reflection of, and way to, uphold the dignity of all of us as brothers and sisters in Christ,” Haller stated. “I view this as a form of hospitality; when we all take steps to ensure safety, everyone – from our most seasoned catechists to our youngest students – feels loved and protected.”

That culture of care is reinforced not only through background checks and ongoing training, but also through education. Parishes throughout the Diocese implement annual age-appropriate safe environment lessons for children, helping them understand boundaries, recognize unsafe situations, and identify trusted adults.

At the Diocesan level, efforts are coordinated and supported by Addie Rocco, Safe Environment Coordinator for the Diocese of Scranton, who works closely with parishes, schools, and ministries to ensure full compliance with national and local standards.

“My role as Safe Environment Coordinator of the Diocese of Scranton is as a liaison to all parishes, schools, clergy, Diocesan staff and volunteers to ensure safe environment compliance,” Rocco said. “I also act as the liaison between the Diocese and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and I am responsible for a yearly audit from the USCCB that ensures such compliance measures are met operationally throughout the Diocese.”

Rocco noted that more than 25,000 individuals across the Diocese have completed training through the “VIRTUS: Protecting God’s Children” program, a cornerstone of the Church’s efforts to prevent abuse through education and awareness.

But she is quick to emphasize that policies alone are not enough.

“Ensuring safety is a team sport,” she said. “If you see something, say something. Be present, be aware. When your child or grandchild is going to parish events, ask questions, get involved. I know we are tired and busy. We are juggling so much in this world today and there are many distractions. When these instances of distraction occur, that is when we become vulnerable to crime. Don’t brush off gut feelings, go with them. It is the Lord guiding you.”

The Diocese of Scranton maintains a zero-tolerance policy for abuse and reports all allegations immediately to law enforcement.

In addition, a Victim Assistance Coordinator is available to provide pastoral care and support for survivors and their families, including access to counseling and other resources.

However, training and prevention remain at the heart of the Diocese’s mission to protect children – at all levels.

“As a mother of four daughters and a former member of law enforcement, I understand how important safety measures are and that education on reporting and looking for warning signs of behaviors can help to stop abuse before it starts,” Rocco added.

“These efforts require diligence, but protecting our children is one of the most important things we do, and it is well worth it,” Haller ended by saying.