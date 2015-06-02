The Wells Fargo Foundation supported Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton with a $2,000 grant to offset expenses related to its financial literacy case management services in Lackawanna County.

Through two offices, in Scranton and Carbondale, Catholic Social Services, as part of its Relief Assistance Program, helps nearly 2,000 clients per year re-examine their financial resources and create individualized financial recovery plans. CSS case managers work with financially struggling clients who often find themselves threatened with homelessness or are living in substandard housing.

The Relief Assistance program began in 1929 and has continued to grow each year.

“Case-management services that focus on financial literacy are important in positioning our clients to move toward permanent housing and long-term self-sufficiency,” said Mary Theresa Malandro, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services. “Case management is among Catholic Social Services’ core services, especially in an era of hidden homelessness, and we are grateful to the Wells Fargo Foundation for recognizing its importance in our community.”

CSS case managers help clients create and stick to workable household budgets, open and manage bank accounts, manage rent or mortgage payments, identify and eliminate unnecessary expenses and make proper use of surpluses by using savings accounts.

Financial literacy case management is offered at 516 Fig St. in Scranton and 34 River St. in Carbondale. Walk-in or by-appointment services are available.

For more information about the program, contact Stephanie Miller, program manager, community services, at 570-207-2283 or smiller@cssscranton.org.