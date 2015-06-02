





The internationally-acclaimed forty voice chamber choir from Slovenia, Megaron, will perform at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William Street, Pittston, on Sunday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

Megaron was founded in October 2003 by Damijan Mocnik, composer and conductor, and is compromised of former music students from the Diocesan Classical Gymnasium at St. Stanislav’s Institution in Ljubljana, Republic of Slovenia. In the years since its founding, Megaron has evolved into a high-quality choir performing regularly in Slovenia as well as in Austria, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Poland, Canada, and the United States, thus earning a stellar reputation at home as well as abroad.

The choir is noted for its rich sound and exciting interpretations of music from different stylistic periods. It prides itself on numerous awards received at various national as well as international choral competitions.

For more information, please contact St. John the Evangelist Parish office at 570-654-0053 or email rdmicca@aol.com.