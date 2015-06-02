 

Left to Right (1st Row)  Ed Weihbrecht, Trustee Plymouth Council 984, Rick Korpusik, Faithful Navigator Pittston Council 372,  Rev. John Terry, Pastor, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Christopher Calore, Plymouth Council 984 and Rosary Rally Chairperson, Deacon Joseph DiVizia, James Mazeitis, Past Grand Knight Council Assumpta Council 3987, Sir Joseph Pikaitis, Assumpta Council 3987. (2nd Row) Mike Radzwilla, Grand Knight Plymouth Council 984, George Grantkuskas, Past Grand Knight Plymouth Council 984, Matt Owazany, District Deputy Plymouth Council 984,  Charles Jankoviak, Lector Swoyersville Council 12976, David Miller, Recorder Swoyersville Council 12976, Tom Havrilak, Grand Knight Assumpta Council 3987, John Bankus, Sr., Trustee Swoyersville Council 12976.

The combined Knights of Columbus Councils of Wyoming Valley will host their 43rd annual Rosary Rally on Sunday, October 6th, at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, where Father John Terry is Pastor.

The Knights of Columbus will begin a Rosary Procession from the Church at 2 pm., with the Our Lady of Fatima Pilgrim Virgin Statue, followed by the participating faithful.

The Rosary Rally is dedicated to prayer and sacrifice in reparation for sin and for the salvation of souls as Our Lady has requested at Fatima, Portugal. Those unable to process are invited to go directly to the Church at 3 pm., at which time the Knights will lead the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary.

Sunday’s Eucharistic Liturgy will be celebrated immediately following the Rosary, and refreshments will be served after Mass in the Parish School.  Shown are Knights of Columbus members from Councils throughout Wyoming Valley.

 