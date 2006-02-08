SCRANTON – A total of 163 couples who are celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries this year will be recognized at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist for the Diocese of Scranton’s annual Wedding Anniversary Mass that this year recognizes married couples who are celebrating their 10th, 25th, 40th and 50th anniversaries.

The Mass will begin at 2:30 p.m.

In all, the couples registered to attend the Mass will signify 6,250 years of married life.

Marriage is a vocation to holiness. All marriages can grow in knowledge, faith, joy, and love. Whether a married couple is just starting out or has fifty years (or more) under their belt, the Church can always help strengthen and bless your marriage.

This year, a couple who has been married for 69 years is planning to attend the Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass.

In all, couples from 69 different parishes plan to participate.

CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton will broadcast the Mass live and provide a livestream on the Diocese of Scranton website, YouTube channel and all Diocesan social media platforms.

As we celebrate these milestone anniversaries, please join us in praying for these couples and all married couples throughout the Diocese, that their lives may continue to reflect the faithful and enduring love of Christ.